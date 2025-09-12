Advertisement
Warriors v Penrith: How the Auckland club can beat the Panthers in NRL playoff

Michael Burgess
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Warriors are huge underdogs going into their match against the Penrith Panthers at Go Media Stadium on Saturday.

Sometimes old wisdom is the best wisdom.

This week, I messaged my father, now living on the Gold Coast. I had a simple question: Do you give the Warriors any chance against Penrith?

Born in Manly, Dad was a good footy player in his day, on the cusp of first

