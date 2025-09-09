Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Warriors v Panthers: Ford, Egan return for Warriors tasked with knocking over four-time reigning premiers

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The experts discuss the latest in NZ sport. The Black Ferns have surged to a 40-0 win over Ireland whilst Liam Lawsonm struggles in F1. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The New Zealand Warriors will welcome back experienced forwards Jackson Ford and Wayde Egan for their opening game of the NRL finals against the Penrith Panthers.

The Auckland-based side will host their second home final fixture in two years on Saturday night in front of sold-out Go Media Stadium –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save