Elsewhere, Kurt Capewell will shift into the centres in place of Rocco Berry, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in their loss to Manly on Friday. Youngster Leka Halasima comes into the starting line-up, taking Capewell’s spot in the second row.
The loss to Manly meant the Warriors finished the season in sixth place and have been tasked with knocking over the Panthers, who are hunting their fifth consecutive NRL premiership.
Despite pushing hard for an alternative date and kickoff time, the Warriors will kick off at Mt Smart at 6.05pm on Saturday, with the All Blacks kicking off an hour later in Wellington.
Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine, Warriors CEO Cameron George said he felt it was a missed opportunity, but didn’t want the decision to distract from their clash with the Panthers.
“I felt there was a great opportunity for us to get the time slot that led into the All Blacks game, so all New Zealanders could enjoy a great afternoon of sport, cheering on both the Warriors and the All Blacks,” George said.
“Once I found out about it, our focus had to shift to just getting on with it. We wish the All Blacks all the best and we’ll tune in after we’ve had a good game ourselves.”
Warriors team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Kurt Capewell, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris (c), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jackson Ford, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark.
Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 16. Demitric Vaimauga, 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 18. Taine Tuaupiki, 20. Samuel Healey, 21. Kalani Going, 23. Bunty Afoa, 23. Ed Kosi.