The New Zealand Warriors will welcome back experienced forwards Jackson Ford and Wayde Egan for their opening game of the NRL finals against the Penrith Panthers.

The Auckland-based side will host their second home final fixture in two years on Saturday night in front of sold-out Go Media Stadium – though the game is set to clash with the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship test against South Africa in Wellington.

Coach Andrew Webster has made three changes to his starting line-up that produced a far-from-emphatic display against the Manly Sea Eagles last week, losing 27-26 in their final regular season game of the year.

Ford returns to the squad after serving a three-match suspension for a crusher tackle back in round 24 against the St George Illawarra Dragons and provides some much-needed experience as the Warriors host the four-time defending champions.

Egan, meanwhile, comes off the back of a hip injury sustained during the Warriors’ 26-22 loss to the Parramatta Eels last month. He has been named to start at hooker for what will be his 150th NRL appearance.