Marata Niukore is a man of few words.

But the Warriors forward has made it clear he’s going to make up for lost time over the second half of the NRL season.

Despite becoming a key figure in Andrew Webster’s 2023 revolution at the Kiwi club, the 27-year-old has endured a frustrating season so far.

Across the first 13 rounds of the competition, Niukore has played just 74 minutes across two games, after two separate foot injuries.

However, if there’s any good omen for Webster and co now that Niukore’s back and the Warriors look to reignite their season, both those games have been wins.

The most recent of those was the 24-20 victory over the Dolphins, before last week’s bye.

And now named in the No 11 jersey for this weekend’s trip to Townsville to face the North Queensland Cowboys, Niukore is happy to draw a line under his injury woes.

“It’s never ideal to notch an injury throughout the season, let alone at the start,” he said.

“To miss 12 weeks was nerve-racking. It was a bit weird trying to prepare for a game last week.

“But it was good to get out there and iron out the cobwebs, get that over and done with.”

The importance of Niukore’s return for the Warriors can’t be understated.

After he impressed for the Parramatta Eels, the club’s front office made Niukore one of the highest-paid players at Go Media Stadium to bring him home - and it’s money well spent.

Last season saw the enforcer play 22 games for 14 wins, and make 579 tackles at a success rate of just under 93 per cent.

On top of that, he averaged 94 run metres per game, as a weapon on both attack and defence.

This season, as the Warriors have battled injury after injury, Niukore’s return is a sight that will trouble oppositions across the NRL.

“I know what I’m capable of bringing to the team,” he added.

“If I can come into this team and add to that, I’ll put myself in a good position to nail the role.

“Whether that’s in the middle or on the edge, if I play to my strengths, and keep working on the stuff I need to, I’ll put myself in a good position to notch up some good performances.”

Just where he plays, though, is still up for debate.

As Webster named his team to face the Cowboys on Tuesday, Niukore was a notable inclusion in the second row, where he spent last season.

However, the signing of Kurt Capewell at the start of the season signalled a huge change in the Warriors’ tactics.

This year had seen Niukore used as a prop, where he’d also played for the Eels, with the threat of a lethal front-row combination with Addin Fonua-Blake.

His stint in Parramatta also saw Niukore utilised at centre, and he is one of the most versatile players on the Warriors’ books.

But as far as the man himself is concerned, Niukore is happy to do a job wherever the team needs him.

“It wasn’t the plan to be in the back row, especially after signing Capes. But me and Webby notched a plan in pre-season to practise both roles.

“We had all pre-season to do that, I felt like we had a lot of things to iron out in terms of positions I’ll be playing.

“Whether that’s in the middle or on the edge, I’m more than comfortable trying to do both, and what’s best for the team.”

