Sport / League / Warriors

NRL: Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak searching for answers after recent form slump

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scores for the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scores for the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Warriors’ winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak knows he is under the microscope.

The popular finisher admits he is down on confidence and form – after a couple of below par displays – but is determined to

