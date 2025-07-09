Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

Warriors v Tigers: Tanah Boyd backed by Andrew Webster to fill Luke Metcalf void

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Tanah Boyd scores a try for the Warriors' reserve side. Photo / Photosport

Tanah Boyd scores a try for the Warriors' reserve side. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Losing your starting halfback to injury in the NRL is a recipe to derail your season, but Warriors coach Andrew Webster is confident that won’t happen to his side.

After Luke Metcalf’s season-ending ACL injury, Webster has handed the keys to Tanah Boyd in a bid to steer the club

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Warriors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Warriors