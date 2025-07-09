“He’s got himself NRL-ready and we’re really confident in his ability,” Webster said. “He’s just got to be himself.

“Every No 7 has to have the keys to the team, they’re in charge of our attack.

“He’s going to play a different style to Luke, but we want him to do it his way. If he does that, we’ll be in good shape.”

Webster admits they considered moving Te Maire Martin into halfback but felt the 29-year-old offered better value as a bench utility, while Boyd would bring more stability to the starting side, being more of an organising half, who will also likely take over goalkicking duties.

Webster also recalls clearly last season when Boyd kicked the Warriors to death during an Anzac Day clash, which ended in a 27-24 win to the Titans.

On the field, the halfback and hooker play a crucial role in guiding the team, and Boyd’s connection with Wayde Egan will be key to the Warriors’ success over the remaining nine rounds.

Tanah Boyd fronts his first Warriors media conference. Photo / Photosport

Although Boyd brings a different style, Egan says little will change.

“He just directs teams around, and he’s going to give us good direction,” Egan said.

“He’s used his voice really well at training and has a great kicking game, as you’ve seen throughout the year.

“He’s been doing a great job in the New South Wales Cup, and honestly, he’s a great talker and leader. I know he’ll do a great job.”

Webster confirmed Metcalf is still awaiting surgery but remains in good spirits after his injury in their round 17 loss to the Brisbane Broncos.

Meanwhile, Webster has cited intense rehab as the reason for winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak’s overcoming his ankle injury three weeks earlier than expected. Predictions were that it would keep him sidelined through to round 22.

He still faces a few hurdles before he can be cleared to play, but Webster expects him to suit up against Wests.

Meanwhile, they will monitor how Kurt Capewell pulls up from State of Origin duty before confirming his availability.

The Warriors beat the Tigers 26-24 back in round four.

