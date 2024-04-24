Jett Cleary. Photo / Instagram / @_jettcleary

OPINION

The Warriors’ hype train keeps on rolling.

Ahead of Thursday’s Anzac Day sellout against the Gold Coast Titans, the signing of young halfback Jett Cleary from Penrith will grab more headlines.

While performances on the field haven’t yet matched 2023′s quality, the momentum created by smart recruitment continues the positive vibes around the club.

The James Fisher-Harris deal was a show-stopper but Cleary will also turn some heads. The 19-year-old is unproven – and probably a few years away from first grade – but let’s face it, he’s a Cleary. His older brother Nathan (26) is already one of the greatest halfbacks of the modern era while his father Ivan has overseen a Panthers’ three-peat at a time when the NRL has never been more competitive.

Imagine the grounding he has already had, from backyard footy to dinner table chats, along with his time in Penrith’s renowned junior system.

But the Warriors aren’t signing the name, they are signing the player.

He is highly rated by both coach Andrew Webster and recruitment boss Andrew McFadden. Webster got to know him at Penrith, while former No 7 McFadden is an expert on halfback play. They obviously like what they have seen – in terms of personality and ability – which has driven the investment.

For Jett, the appeal is obvious. Not only does he get to work under Webster – who he knows and trusts – there is are number of halves to learn off, including hopefully Shaun Johnson, if he extends his contract. But more than that, it’s a chance to carve his own path and develop away from the enormous family shadow.

Ivan Cleary will have influenced the deal to send his son to the city of his birth. Photo / Getty Images

It’s also an opportunity to leave the Sydney fishbowl and that intense media spotlight. He has an affinity with New Zealand, having spent the first six years of his life here while Ivan was the Warriors’ coach.

Ivan’s influence in this deal can’t be understated, in terms of wanting the best destination for his youngest son, once he decided to leave Sydney’s west. It probably reflects his close bond with Webster and his faith in what the Warriors are trying to build.

Cleary’s development will likely be a slow burn, as halfbacks, more than any other position, take time to find their feet, especially in first grade (though Nathan Cleary was a notable exception). But it’s a proactive play by the Warriors, the kind of long-term move you would normally associate with a team like the Melbourne Storm, the masters at roster construction.

There’ll be an understandable fear that Jett might be drawn back to Penrith at some stage but the Warriors will hope they become a destination club, regardless of family ties.

Thursday’s match is another milestone, only the second home Anzac Day game in club history and a timely change from the endless cycle of fruitless trips (13) to Melbourne. It won’t be easy, as the winless Titans have played without luck this season. They were close to beating both Canberra and Manly over the last fortnight and have myriad attacking threats and pace. The loss of Kurt Capewell (throat) also puts more pressure on the Warriors’ forward depth, though Dylan Walker’s return will make a difference.

But the Warriors are due a statement performance and Thursday is a perfect occasion, with a tough stretch of matches to come.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.