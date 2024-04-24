The New Zealand Team has named it’s largest ever women’s canoe sprint team for the Paris Olympic Games. Video / Ben Dickens

Rising star Jett Cleary has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the Warriors.

The Daily Telegraph reports the younger brother of Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan and son of former Warriors coach Ivan has made the move over the ditch in a bid to develop and his ambition to play first grade.

Born in New Zealand while his father was coaching the Warriors, the 17-year-old currently plays for the Panthers SG Ball side.

It comes as the Auckland-based NRL club announced last week they had secured the services of Kiwis captain James Fisher-Harris on a four-year deal, with the prop in line to replace the departing Addin Fonua-Blake. The deal for the 28-year-old will commence in 2025, just as Fonua-Blake will head to the Cronulla Sharks.

Following the news of Fisher-Harris’ signing, Panthers chief executive Matt Cameron told ABC Sport he was hopeful the club would keep Cleary despite the rumoured interest from the Warriors.

”Webby (Warriors coach Andrew Webster) has always been a fan (of Jett). He is off-contract,” Cameron told ABC Sport. “I haven’t seen a contract offer from the Warriors, but he is a Panther, we would like to think we would be in a competitive space to (re-sign) him.”

More to come.



