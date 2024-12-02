Advertisement
Laurie Daley back in charge of NSW Blues; Craig Bellamy to assist coaching team

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Laurie Daley has been named Michael Migure’s replacement for the NSW Blues head coach while one of the NRL’s most high-profile coaches joins the team as an adviser.

Daley, who coached the side from 2013 to 2017 and won six games from 15, was at the helm when the Blues ended Queensland’s eight consecutive series wins in 2014.

He said he was “honoured and excited” to coach the Blues again.

“I have always been passionate about State of Origin and the pride that comes with representing New South Wales. I look forward to working with the players, staff and supporters to achieve our goals. I am conscious of my responsibility to them and I look forward to building on the great work of Madge (Michael Maguire) last year to keep the shield in New South Wales.”

Former All Blacks mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka stays in his role as leadership coach, as does team performance manager Frank Ponissi, senior assistant coach Matt King and Brett White as assistant coach.

Meanwhile, Storm coach Craig Bellamy has been brought in as an adviser to the coaching staff in a newly created role. Bellamy, who boasts an NRL track record of 401 matches won and 172 lost (a 70% win percentage), is regarded as one of the game’s greatest-ever coaches. He coached New South Wales between 2008 and 2010, winning two and losing seven.

Daley replaces former Kiwis coach Migure who was released from his contract in October after he took an offer to become the new Brisbane Broncos coach.

The 55-year-old, who played 23 State of Origin matches between 1989 and 1999, hosts The Big Sports Breakfast on Sky Sports Radio with Gerard Middleton and Michael Clarke, and also features as a spokesman for the TAB though it’s understood he will have to forgo this role.

New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) chief executive David Trodden said Daley was “the ideal candidate.

“Laurie’s extensive experience, both as a player and a coach, combined with his unwavering commitment to the success of the Blues, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our team into the future.”

Daley and his high-performance team will come together soon to start planning, an NSWRL press release said and a Blues camp has been set for February.

