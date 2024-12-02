Laurie Daley has been named Michael Migure’s replacement for the NSW Blues head coach while one of the NRL’s most high-profile coaches joins the team as an adviser.

Daley, who coached the side from 2013 to 2017 and won six games from 15, was at the helm when the Blues ended Queensland’s eight consecutive series wins in 2014.

He said he was “honoured and excited” to coach the Blues again.

“I have always been passionate about State of Origin and the pride that comes with representing New South Wales. I look forward to working with the players, staff and supporters to achieve our goals. I am conscious of my responsibility to them and I look forward to building on the great work of Madge (Michael Maguire) last year to keep the shield in New South Wales.”

Former All Blacks mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka stays in his role as leadership coach, as does team performance manager Frank Ponissi, senior assistant coach Matt King and Brett White as assistant coach.