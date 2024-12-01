Edoardo Bove of Fiorentina was taken to hospital by medical teams after collapsing on the pitch. Photo / Getty Images

Fiorentina’s match with Inter Milan was suspended on Sunday after midfielder Edoardo Bove suddenly collapsed to the ground, Serie A confirmed to AFP.

Bove was rushed to Florence’s Careggi hospital in an ambulance as players and fans looked on in horror following his sudden fall with 16 minutes on the clock.

Serie A told AFP that the match, which was goalless, will be rescheduled for “an as-yet undetermined date”. Fiorentina later said that Bove, 22, was under sedation in the Careggi hospital’s intensive care unit, where he arrived in a “stable” condition.

“Initial cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out severe damage to his central nervous and the cardio-respiratory systems,” said Fiorentina in a joint statement with the hospital.

“Edoardo Bove will be re-evaluated in the next 24 hours.”