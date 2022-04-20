Jack Goodhue has been sidelined for 12 months. Photosport

Jack Goodhue will make his return for the Crusaders on Sunday in their Super Rugby Pacific match with the Rebels in Melbourne.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been sidelined for a year with a knee injury.

He's been named to start at second-five with vice-captain David Havili omitted from the 23.

Goodhue, who also suffered a serious injury to his other knee in 2015, said it's been a long recovery.

"When I first got the news of how bad my injury was, it was a little bit of a shock. just a little bit of unknown how hard it's going to be to come back from this injury…it's been a tough road back just so grateful for the opportunity now and when you have an injury like that you just realise how you've got to take every game and just enjoy them as much as you can," Goodhue said.

"Early on when I was still in a straight leg brace and that was tough but we started making some good progress early in rehab and then there's a couple of moments where it just doesn't seem to be getting any better and it's still really sore but it was just a process that took a long time."

"I know it's going to be a bit of a shock for the body but I know I'm fit enough at play at this level."

All Black lock Sam Whitelock also returns after four weeks off with a broken finger while Joe Moody has been ruled out of the tour of Australia with a knee injury he sustained against the Blues, meaning fellow All Black George Bower will start at loosehead prop and Tamaiti Williams joins the reserves.

There are two further changes in the Crusaders backline to face the Rebels; Mitch Drummond joins the run-on team at halfback in place of Bryn Hall, while Will Jordan will sit out this weekend's match altogether and George Bridge takes the starting spot at fullback.

Codie Taylor will captain the side in the absence of the suspended Scott Barrett.

Crusaders team to play the Melbourne Rebels:

1. George Bower

2. Codie Taylor (C)

3. Oli Jager

4. Zach Gallagher

5. Sam Whitelock (VC)

6. Pablo Matera

7. Ethan Blackadder

8. Cullen Grace

9. Mitch Drummond

10. Richie Mo'unga (VC)

11. Leicester Fainga'anuku

12. Jack Goodhue

13. Braydon Ennor

14. Sevu Reece

15. George Bridge

RESERVES:

16. Ricky Jackson

17. Tamaiti Williams

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Dominic Gardiner

20. Corey Kellow

21. Bryn Hall

22. Fergus Burke

23. Chay Fihaki