Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Kiwi Tom Francis skippers NZ boat Ultimate Lady to Blue Marlin World Cup victory

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The Ultimate lady crew with the winning marlin. Photo / Supplied / Tom Francis

The Ultimate lady crew with the winning marlin. Photo / Supplied / Tom Francis

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A New Zealander based in French Polynesia has skippered his crew to victory in the World Cup Blue Marlin Championship, becoming the first Kiwi to win the event.

Tom Francis and his team, comprising New Zealanders and Tahitian locals, caught a 312.6kg blue marlin, enough to secure victory over 160

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport