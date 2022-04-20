Inflation set for 30-year high, could Waiwera make a comeback and polyamorous relationships under the microscope at Immigration NZ in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

Another weekend of Super Rugby, another mess of red cards.

What to make of this latest villain of rugby? On the face of it, the game is rightly attempting to limit player exposure to concussion-inducing head contact.

The use of the red card is at the forefront of their anti-concussion offensive. Players are threatened by the tyranny of time out of the game during the fixture and a stint on the sideline post-match.

Are these potential sanctions aiding World Rugby's quest to bring safety to the game?

The tackles are still occurring, players are still getting sconed, the fans are irate and the officials are taking the brunt of their rage.

So what will it take for coaches and athletes to dramatically change techniques and apply those changes with every hit?

'Tough love' is a term that has fallen out of favour in recent times. The rigid and emotionless cloak that covers that concept is ill-fitting in this era. No shouting, no aggression, nothing that could be seen as part of the old-school hard knocks class.

This is understandable. But in the case of eradicating head contact, maybe a hard as nails, tough as boots method might pay dividends.

Do the sanctions need to be harder?

Four weeks for Scott Barrett should've been a whole lot longer. The entry point of six weeks is marginal, then the oddities that are mitigating circumstances come into play.

No time off for remorse because of course the player will be remorseful, they'd hardly come out and say that the whacked player had it coming right?

No time off for an early guilty plea because we saw you do it, you can't deny it, why reduce a ban for admitting the obvious?

Referee Brendon Pickerill shows Alex Hodgman a red card. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

No time off for acceptance of foul play because again, we all saw it, we know it was illegal, and so does the player concerned.

The judiciary providing all of these easy outs isn't reinforcing the underlying point here – the head is untouchable.

Then there are the fines. What about fines? Hit the players in the pocket. Hit them as hard as they hit their opponents. If time out of the game won't encourage a change of technique and behaviour, surely a raid on the wallet will.

Yes I get that mistakes happen. Yes I understand it's a high velocity, high impact game with the finest margins of error. I'm sure all players accept that. But if the fear of a long stint on the sideline and lighter pay packet isn't greater than fear of long-term concussive damage, what real chance of meaningful change does the game have?

This of course is not a decision for NZ Rugby, and the push back from players would be immense. But if red cards continue to pepper the game, despite the gentle cajoling from above, what other option is available?

Tough love.