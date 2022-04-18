Scott Barrett makes contact with the jaw of Alex Hodgman. Photo / Sky Sport

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett has been hit with a four week suspension following his red card in last Friday's defeat to the Blues.

Barrett was shown a red card in the 46th minute the Super Rugby Pacific clash after making clear contact with his shoulder to the jaw of Alex Hodgman.

In other suspensions, Highlanders lock Josh Dickson has been dismissed for three weeks after getting red-carded for an early hit on Tevita Mafileo in their loss to the Hurricanes at Dunedin.

Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua has also been banned for three weeks for making head contact in the same game.

In Barrett's case, Hodgman spilled a pass as he headed into the tackle and, with the ball gone, Barrett connected with the head while making no attempt to wrap his right arm.

Hodgman stayed down to receive attention and, after a quick consultation with TMO Aaron Paterson, referee Mike Fraser showed the Crusaders captain a red card as the home fans booed.

Commentator Justin Marshall said Barrett was "going to be in big trouble" since the hit was late and collected Hodgman "flush on the jaw".

"There's nothing mitigating it," Marshall said. "I don't think there was any intent, but the way it transpired, it was late and he didn't do enough to avoid the collision."