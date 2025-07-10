Competing in the women’s street event in Utah, she scored 83.66 on her final run to secure a spot on the podium. The teen admits she didn’t have high expectations after receiving a late invitation just six days out from the competition.
“We just had to try and get her there really by Tuesday night, so we jumped on a flight to Utah. We went through Houston and we arrived about one o’clock in the morning.”
Adding to the drama was that on their arrival at the airport, Ready’s skateboards were lost.
“It was an adventure.
“It was one of those things where we sort of went into panic, ‘we don’t have a board for tomorrow’.”
After rushing around various gates, the decks were eventually located, and they were finally on the road that would lead to Ready becoming the first New Zealander to claim a medal in skateboarding at the X Games.
“It’s always an adventure with her; she just makes it happen,” Diana said.
Skateboarding since the age of 5, Ready fell in love with the street version because of its realness.
“You’ve got to go out into the streets and get good tricks in the streets to get respect in skating,” Ready said.
