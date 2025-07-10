Advertisement
Home / Sport

Jessica Ready breaks barriers in X-Games Women’s Street skateboarding

Bonnie Jansen
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Jessica Ready is back in New Zealand after placing third at the X Games in the US. Photo / Dean Purcell

It’s not uncommon to find Jessica Ready spending an entire weekend at the skatepark with the boys.

Her talent, mindset and charisma earn genuine respect as the teens push each other to land bigger, cleaner tricks.

Despite traditional gender norms in sport, Ready isn’t excluded or underestimated – she’s celebrated,

