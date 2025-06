Jessica Ready won bronze in her first X Games event. Photo / X Games

Jessica Ready won bronze in her first X Games event. Photo / X Games

Auckland teenager Jessica Ready has claimed an X Games bronze medal in her debut women’s skateboard street event in Salt Lake City.

Competing in the women’s street event, the 15-year-old scored 83.66 on her final run to lift her on to the podium.

Ready only received a last-minute call-up to compete in the event and it took her 22 hours to make it to the venue.

Australia’s Chloe Covell won her third straight gold with a score of 90.66.