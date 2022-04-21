Wayne Smith to the Black Ferns' rescue: Why widely-respected coach is stepping up

Wayne Smith during a New Zealand All Blacks training session in 2015. Photo / Getty Images.

Six months out from their home World Cup the Black Ferns have a new management team, led by Wayne Smith, that will attempt to swiftly move on from the team's tumultuous recent fallout.

Following last year's grim northern tour which featured record losses to England and France; a damning review into the team's culture and NZ Rugby's lack of support and the subsequent resignation of seven-year head coach Glenn Moore, the Black Ferns were left rudderless ahead of their pinnacle event in October-November.

Now it's Smith to the rescue.

The widely-respected World Cup and Super Rugby-winning mentor joined the Black Ferns as a technical advisor early last month, in large part as a tribute to his late mate Laurie O'Reilly, a fierce advocate for the women's game who died from cancer in 1998, aged 55.

At that point, Smith planned to work alongside Moore only for his resignation last weekend to rapidly alter the picture and leave NZ Rugby scrambling to fill the void.

Fortunately for the national body, after the review delivered a series of black eyes, it could not have asked for a better qualified candidate to lead the attempted transformation.

"It's a challenge," Smith noted from the Black Ferns camp in Christchurch. "You're talking about playing against teams, England and France particularly, who have been professional for quite a while. In terms of physical development that's important – you've got girls who have been training as professionals for three years so there's a bit of catching up to do there.

"I've been really excited since I joined by the attitude of the girls. They're on the edge of their seats; they've got shining eyes so let's see what happens.

"This was a labour of love at the start to offer some mates a hand in the technical area. Because of what's occurred over the last couple of weeks it's changed but I'm up for it and keen to help."

Smith's upgraded title is director of rugby - effectively translating to running the show. His new management team features assistants Wesley Clarke, Hurricanes women's head coach, and Whitney Hansen, daughter of former All Blacks coach Steve, who has been elevated from her role as a coaching intern.

World Cup-winning All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry has assumed a selector and mentoring role, too.

Significantly, after the team's lack of fitness was brutally exposed when emerging from the Covid shutdown last year, former Black Fern Amanda Murphy is added as a strength and conditioning coach.

Further announcements around the management structure, with specific focus on leadership and culture, will be made in coming weeks, possibly leaving the door ajar for gold medal-winning Black Ferns sevens coach Allan Bunting to join the team.

"I'm a very empowering coach. I like to work together," Smith said. "I'll have an influence, but so will the other coaches. I applied for the pension two days ago so I've got a responsibility to help these other coaches – they're the future.

"Whitney is highly thought of by the players and coaches. This is a step up for her. She's going to be in charge of the forwards with Mike Cron helping as a mentor – he's going to be here quite a bit leading into the World Cup. It's a great opportunity. She's a smart woman who comes across well and has a very good influence on this team.

"I've had a long history with Ted [Henry]. We get on well, we've got a similar mindset. He's a wise old head who loves the country, loves the sport."

All Blacks assistant coach Wayne Smith in 2017. Photo / Brett Phibbs.

In the wake of the review the Black Ferns held a clear the air session at their first camp in Christchurch two weeks ago. Another was then needed following Moore's resignation.

Despite the public fallout, claims, counter-claims, grievances and messy transition, veteran halfback Kendra Cocksedge suggests the team is in a positive place.

"We've gone through a process. We started at the last camp and that's been important for us as a group," Cocksedge said. "With Glenn resigning coming into this camp we've gone through another process but the girls are ready, we're tighter than ever, there's really good energy.

"When I heard Smithy was on board I had that fire in the belly it's really exciting to work alongside someone with such a high calibre in the game."

Smith isn't promising to perform miracles but his stature, infectious enthusiasm and vast knowledge is such that the cape and wand scenario fit.

"We've got a long way to go," Smith acknowledged. "I do hope we can create something that's exhilarating for the country, slightly different. People sometimes say I'm a bit weird as a coach, which is probably true, so we'll be doing some different stuff that hopefully captivates people.

"I've had some big challenges, not all successful either but that's sport, that's coaching. I never thought at this time in my career I'd be embarking on something new again. That's what I'm doing."