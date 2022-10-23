Du'Plessis Kirifi led Wellington to their first NPC title in 22 years. Photo / Photosport

It took the team 22 years to get their hands back on the National Provincial Championship trophy, but Wellington captain Du'Plessis Kirifi believes his side's triumph is a sign of things to come.

Wellington ended their decades-long title drought in Christchurch on Saturday night, beating Canterbury 26-18 to hoist their first NPC title since 2000.

Heading into the match in Christchurch, Wellington had been in nine finals since the 2000 title with no success.

But with a strong squad featuring several players with a wealth of international experience as well as some promising young talent, Wellington were too good.

"Any win against a Canterbury or Crusaders side down here means a lot – and I'm probably talking on behalf of the rest of New Zealand on that one," Wellington captain Du'Plessis Kirifi told Newstalk ZB after the match.

"We wanted to come into this game, play the way we've been playing all season – which is with confidence – and celebrate the small wins. You never know what happens at the end of the game, but if we can celebrate the small wins and reconnect as a team, it should put us in good stead for the rest of the game."

Wellington set the tone early, taking a 10-3 lead inside the opening 20 minutes, and leading 17-13 at the break. Three second-half penalties were enough to seal the result from there, with the Wellington defence up to the occasion.

After a couple of losses early in their campaign, the Wellington side found their stride to string together nine wins in a row to make the final - picking up the Ranfurly Shield along the way - before extending that streak to double digits on Saturday night.

Kirifi said it felt good to lead the province as they finally reached their potential.

"We have had some good times, but by no means have we been a successful outfit over the years," Kirifi admitted. "This year's a really good example of what we can do if we really put our heads to it.

"I think it just comes down to the individuals. No egos; it doesn't matter if you're a 100-test All Black or fresh on the scene, everyone gets on really well in this team and I think that's what it really boils down to – no one is above anyone else and no one puts themselves before the team.

"We're going to celebrate this and obviously enjoy it, but man it's exciting looking forward, looking at our group and what we can achieve in the next few years."