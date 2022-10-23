Italy defeats Japan 21-8. Source / Spark Sport

Melissa Bettoni scored a try with fewer than two minutes remaining Sunday to clinch Italy's 21-8 win over Japan which propelled them into the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

In doing so on the last day of the group stage they became the first Italian team, male or female, to reach a World Cup knockout round.

Until Bettoni plunged over the line among a group of forwards in the 78th minute Italy's attack had sputtered and they had relied on three penalties from centre Michela Sillari for a brittle 14-8 lead.

Italy still were stretched to the limit by Japan who had only a slim chance of reaching the quarter-finals but went out of the tournament with a bold performance which almost upset Italy.

Japan players bow to the fans and spectators after the match. Photo / Photosport

Japan were solid in defence and at times stretched Italy with an expansive attack. Both teams scored a try in the first half and Italy relied on centre Sillari whose first penalty gave them a 8-5 halftime lead and whose second broke a deadlock after Japan had equalised in the 49th minute.

Italy are known as an attacking side of some quality. But they had an off day Sunday and their back play broke down due to handling errors often forced by defensive pressure from Japan.

The second half was a slog and Italy, unable to breach the Japan defense, were forced to go to Sillari's boot for their winning edge.

Italy's opening try came in the ninth minute and was one of the brightest points in a relatively drab match. From a lineout, Italy spread the ball wide and Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi played a key role in keeping the ball alive and drawing in defenders before offloading. She passed to the winger Aura Muzzo who had space on the left flank, then cut infield. When she was brought down just short of the line, Maria Magatti was present to carry the ball over the line.

Japan equalised through Kyoko Hosokawa in the 30th minute at the end of a wide-ranging move of multiple phases. Italy snuffed out attacks on both sides of the field but Japan kept possession and finally found a gap for Hosokawa to score.

From them on the boot of Sillari became predominant. She edged her team ahead at halftime, Japan drew level, then Sillari added two penalties for a 14-8 lead before Bettoni made the match safe.

"Not happy, no control in the match," Italy coach Andrea di Giandomenico said. "For our squad we lost possession, had no control. We are happy of course but as a squad we have work to do."

