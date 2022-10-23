Sara Svoboda of Canada celebrates a try. Photo / Photosport

Canada completed a clean sweep of group matches at the Rugby World Cup with a 29-14 win over perennial rival the United States.

Canada go into the quarter-finals as second seed after three bonus point wins, and they are likely to meet the United States again in next weekend's knockout round.

The match had all the bruising nature of a virtual derby encounter with Canada using their backs in the first half to carry the ball powerfully and at pace, crashing from depth into a tough United States defensive line, set flat and determined not to yield.

Canada managed three first half tries and led 19-7 at the break. But the United States yielded those points grudgingly; Canada had to use all of their skill and some persistence to create scoring chances.

The United States also were resourceful. Aware that Canada's lineout and the rolling mauls that develop from it is one of their strengths, the United States forwards simply refused to engage the maul and without opposition players committed, the maul became illegal.

Canada still managed to score to build their lead through the first half. With sharp handling and direct running they were able to move the ball quickly to the flanks where they were able to impose some stress on the USA defence which was flat and stretched wide.

Canada's first try came after only six minutes to hooker Emily Tuttosi from one of a few mauls they were able to marshal successfully.

A breakout run by Alysha Corrigan set up the next try which was scored by Alex Tessier. Corrigan recovered a chip kick, ran strongly and was supported by the Canada forwards who took the ball to the line.

The United States replied with a try to Alev Kelter who carried the ball forward near the 22 then featured again wide out with a strong scoring run through ineffective tackles.

Paige Farries added another for Canada just before the break.

The United States lost no fans in defeat. They frustrated Canada for long periods in the second half, frequently winning breakdown penalties and eventually securing their second try.

Canada needed 20 minutes to add to their halftime tally, finally driving Olivia DeMerchant over the USA line.

USA captain Kate Zackary was rewarded for an outstanding match with a try in the 71st minute. But Canada had the final say with a try on the fulltime siren to Mikiela Nelson.

- AP