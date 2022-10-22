Wellington celebrate winning the NPC. Photo / Photosport

Wellington 26

Canterbury 18

Twenty-two long years since their last title, Wellington are provincial champions.

History has haunted Wellington with nine lost finals – four of those against the red and blacks - since the Dave Rennie-led team featuring Christian Cullen, Tana Umaga and the late Jonah Lomu and Jerry Collins trounced Canterbury in Christchurch way back in 2000.

That match was before five members of this year's Wellington squad were born with many others still in nappies.

Leo Crowley's side looked anything but champions at the start of the season. Yet on Saturday night in Christchurch, they carried their blueprint from their 10-match unbeaten run to bully Canterbury into submission.

They say you can't beat Wellington on a good day. Those can be few and far between but this was certainly one of those occasions, with the final scoreline flattering Canterbury.

What a season for Wellington. Adding the provincial title after breaking their 14-year Ranfurly Shield drought earlier this year with victory over Hawke's Bay speaks to a team who have gone where many of their processors could not.

To achieve such a feat in Christchurch, a graveyard for visiting teams, only enhances the significance.

Canterbury, 14-time provincial champions, have now lost two finals games in 18 occasions at home in the last 15 years.

Wellington arrived undaunted, though. Led by a powerful performance from their forward pack, they played with inherent confidence from the outset.

TJ Perenara celebrates with Asafo Aumua after the hooker scored for Wellington. Photo / photosport.nz

National selections for the All Blacks XV should be under serious reconsideration after Canterbury had no answers for Wellington's physicality.

Wellington, so often characterised by their Rolls-Royce backline, took it to Canterbury up front.

While their scrum was shaky in the first half after losing starting prop Pek Cowan to injury in the warm-up, Wellington's lineout enjoyed dominance to steal two Canterbury throws – one of which led to the opening try for Ruben Love after a superb bust from Du'Plessis Kirifi.

Wellington's relentless, powerful ball carriers – from Asafo Aumua to Peter Lakai, inspirational captain Kirifi and Xavier Numia – consistently propelled the visitors forward.

Starting Canterbury hooker Brodie McAlister was forced to temporarily leave the field as a result of one heavy collision with standout No 8 Lakai.

Defensively Wellington produced a supremely dominant second half. Punishing tackles from Kirifi and young blindside Caleb Delany regularly rattled Canterbury, forcing the favourites into one-out runners and kicking well behind the gain line.

On attack Love and promising second-five Riley Higgins were influential.

Canterbury largely dominated territory and possession in the first half through their kick-first approach but other than a try to Manasa Mataele they were kept in the contest through Fergus Burke's boot.

After leading 17-13 at halftime, Wellington gradually turned the screws in Canterbury-style finals fashion. Two Jackson Garden-Bachop penalties established a 10-point lead and Wellington were ultimately good enough to hold their nerve, despite enduring typically late drama.

Replacement playmaker Aidan Morgan should have put the contest to bed but he missed two penalties – in the 65th and 75th minute – to open the door.

Canterbury claimed a try with three minutes remaining, Ngatungane Punivai finishing a brilliant pick up following a kick through. Replacement Wellington halfback Richard Judd was yellow carded for a late tackle, but Wellington survived the final two-and-a-half minutes to emerge deserved victors.

Former All Blacks wing George Bridge, in his final appearance before departing for France, was busy for Canterbury while loose forward Billy Harmon fought hard but the locals were thoroughly outplayed.

Canterbury have claimed 11 titles – their last in 2017 – since Wellington's triumph in 2000. After such a wait, Wellington are sure to saviour this success.

Wellington 26 (Ruben Love, Asafo Aumua tries; Jackson Garden-Bachop 2 cons, 3 pens, Aidan Morgan pen)

Canterbury 18 (Manasa Mataele, Ngatungane Punivai tries; Fergus Burke con, 2 pens)

Halftime: 17-13