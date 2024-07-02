Romania and Netherlands clash in the European Championship round of 16 in Munich for a spot in the quarters.

- Netherlands open the scoring in the 20th minute with a Cody Gakpo strike

- It came after Romania dominated play early





The two sides have met on 14 previous occasions with the Dutch winning 10 and Romania just once.

Romania went through as the top side in Group E despite a defeat to Belgium and a draw with Slovakia to go with their only win over Ukraine.

Netherlands finished third in Group D after losing their final game to Austria 3-2.



