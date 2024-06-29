Live coverage as Germany host Denmark in the round of 16 at Euro 2024.

The knockout stages for the European Championship have been set following the final group stage games today.

Georgia earned a spot in the Round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Portugal which eliminated Hungary from the tournament. Georgia joined Slovenia, Netherlands and Slovakia as the four top third-placed to advance to the knockout stages.

2020 finalists England will face Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Monday morning for a spot in the quarter-finals. The stand-out game of the round sees World Cup finalists France taking on neighbours Belgium.

European Championship Round of 16 fixtures

Switzerland v Italy, Sunday 4am

Germany v Denmark, Sunday 7am

England v Slovakia, Monday 4am

Spain v Georgia, Monday 7am

France v Belgium, Tuesday 4am

Portugal v Slovenia, Tuesday 7am

Romania v Netherlands, Wednesday 4am

Austria v Turkey, Wednesday 7am



