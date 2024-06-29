Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football

Euro 2024: Hosts Germany ease past Denmark, defending champions Italy dumped out by Switzerland

AP
2 mins to read
Germany's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring against Denmark. Photo / AP

Germany's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring against Denmark. Photo / AP

Germany went from despair to delight in the space of a minute as a couple of big VAR calls set the host nation on their way to a storm-affected 2-0 win over Denmark and a place in the European Championship quarter-finals on Saturday.

Denmark defender Joachim Andersen had a goal disallowed for the narrowest of offside decisions in the 50th minute, before giving away a penalty for handball on Germany’s very next attack.

Kai Havertz converted the spot kick and Jamal Musiala added a second goal in the 68th of a match that was suspended for about 25 minutes in the first half because of a thunderstorm at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion.

It was Germany’s first win in the knockout stage of a major tournament since 2016.

Earlier, defending champions Italy crashed out of the European Championship after losing to Switzerland 2-0.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Switzerland's Ruben Vargas celebrates after scoring against Italy. Photo / AP
Switzerland's Ruben Vargas celebrates after scoring against Italy. Photo / AP

Goals in each half from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas gave the Swiss their first win over their southern neighbours for 31 years and set up a quarter-final against England or Slovakia in Düsseldorf.

Italy’s elimination means the titleholders have gone out in the last 16 for the third successive Euros after Portugal in 2021 and Spain in 2016.

Switzerland hadn’t beaten Italy since 1993, and notched only a ninth win from 62 attempts.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.



Latest from Football

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Football