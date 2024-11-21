It was through Newman’s stepfather, the current stipendiary steward Rick Quirk, that Newman was introduced to the industry as she explains.

“I wasn’t allowed to leave high school unless I had a full-time job. My stepdad told me that Trackside were looking to employ camera operators, and it is a role that I still enjoy working at today.

“I was offered a role being a swabbing steward for all three codes for the RIB which I enjoyed doing.

“I was also involved with a former partner in standard breeds, and it was when we were looking for owners was when I was introduced to Bonnie (Evans).

“Bonnie offered me a job and the rest is, as they say, is history.”

That was in March 2022, and she hasn’t looked back since then.

Newman works three days a week at Goldstar's Leeston training base and as a Trackside camera operator. Photo / Supplied

Highlighting Xanthe’s days in the kennels is working with puppies

“I love working with greyhounds and the team here is great to work with. I help out wherever I can. The puppies are the highlights of my days.

“Working on the Goldstar social media pages is a role that I really enjoy. There are two Facebook pages – racing, where I preview race-days and update with kennel news.

“I take a lot of photos which I post. I love photography – you can call me the Chief Photographer,” she laughed.

“I really enjoy working on the rehoming page, where we’ve had great success. We recently had to rehome nine pups after an ‘accident litter’ was whelped. I raised the pups and then when working with Karen Vuidrekrti from Nightrave Rehoming we successfully rehomed all of the pups.”