Muscle Mountain missed the Dominion on Tuesday and the Flying Stakes at Ashburton after knocking a leg but has tangled with Just Believe before and come off second best.

On two of those occasions though he was able to beat him off the mobile gate at the start and Hope says that will be his plan today.

“I am confident I can get across him and if I do I want to stay in front,” says Hope.

“I don’t see any point handing up because then we can’t beat him and they will be pretty confident they can sit parked outside us and beat us because they have done it before.

“And that might be the case again because he could be an all-time great.”

Hope says his father Greg, who co-trains Muscle Mountain with wife Nina, took Muscle Mountain to Addington for a private workout last Saturday and loved what he felt.

“He has a real glint back in his eye and I feel like he is ready to go a big race.”

Earlier today the Hopes had unbeaten trotting filly Habibti Pat (R3, No 8) facing an outside draw and imposing northerner Meant To Be in the Group 1 juvenile trot.

Meant To Be beat Habibti Pat at the trials last week but Hope is certain the filly has improved and she will go close to maintaining her unbeaten record this afternoon.

