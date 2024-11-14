Punters can expect a refreshing change in the New Zealand Trotting Free-For-All today – a Kiwi horse actually taking it to one of the Aussies.
That doesn’t mean a change of result as Victorian champion Just Believe should still win the Group 1 but it might at least make for a more interesting spectacle.
Just Believe strode to the front effortlessly to win the $400,000 Dominion on Tuesday, hours before Swayzee did the same in the New Zealand Cup for the second year running.
There were no drivers at fault in either. The Aussies had too much horsepower, and that will likely be the case as Just Believe tries to remain unbeaten in New Zealand in today’s 1980m mobile.
But rival driver Ben Hope on Muscle Mountain at least wants to stretch the little Aussie superstar.