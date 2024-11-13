But her age will ultimately prove irrelevant, as she has the X-factor of a real-deal topliner and is a horse that could be something very special if she stays healthy and sound.

If she has one weakness, it may be her inquisitive mind, as driver Jason Lee says the black beauty loves to survey new environments – which is why he took her to Addington for a private workout last Saturday.

“She is like that at any new track. She loves to look around, and she did it here [Addington] on Saturday too,” says Lee.

“But now she has been there, she will be good as gold, and she was actually better at Addington than most times she goes somewhere new.”

Swayzee (left, blue and yellow) winning the NZ Cup for Cam Hart at Addington.

So that is one ray of hope blocked out for rivals’ connections, and it is hard to find many more as under the conditions of The Ascent, Keayang Zahara and other fillies drew inside the boys.

Punters taking very short odds will be hoping she trots straight to the front, from where she would seem unbeatable if she brings her Aussie best to Addington, but Lee admits she is no one-trick glamour pony.

“Sure, I’d like to lead, and that will be the plan, but I don’t think it is a disaster if she doesn’t,” he offers.

“It is only a small field and she has amazing speed coming from behind, so as long as she brings her best, and I have no reason to expect anything else, I think she will be too good.”

If the Aussie sensation is to get beaten then fellow filly Empire City is the most logical danger.

She has some gate speed and, even if she can’t lead, she will be handy, and was excellent coming from well back for second at Ashburton last start.

If she trails Keayang Zahara and the leader is attacked, which looks unlikely, she could get her chance up the passing lane.

There is little between the six boys in the 1980m mobile race and Bring On The Muscle was very strong at Ashburton last start, but he has drawn the outside of the second line so will be giving some very smart young trotters a start.

The Ascent and the $500,000 Velocity for 3-year-old pacers are the two centrepieces of a revitalised Show Day, which also moves into a later slot, finishing in the early evening.

The meeting will see Tuesday’s winner of the Dominion in Just Believe return for the $100,000 New Zealand Trotting Free-For-All, but both NZ Cup winner Swayzee and runner-up Don’t Stop Dreaming will miss tomorrow’s $200,000 New Zealand Pacing Free-For-All.

Show Day

What: The second big harness meeting of New Zealand Cup week.

Where: Addington, Christchurch.

When: Friday, first race from 1.47pm.

Highlights: $500,000 Velocity Pace, $500,000 Ascent Trot, $200,000 NZ Pacing Free-For-All, $100,000 NZ Trotting Free-For-All, $200,000 Dunstan Sires’ Stakes Final, $120,000 IRT Sires’ Stakes Trot.

