Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

New Zealand Cup: Trainer’s dream comes true with start at New Zealand Trotting Cup

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
New Zealand Trotting Cup debutants Greg Manson and Frankie, pictured ahead of the biggest race of their lives. Photo / George Heard

New Zealand Trotting Cup debutants Greg Manson and Frankie, pictured ahead of the biggest race of their lives. Photo / George Heard

When Franco Marek lines up for the 121st running of the New Zealand Trotting Cup at Addington, he will have already accomplished a lifetime achievement for his trainer and “best mate”, Greg Manson.

Having a starter in “the Cup” is a moment that Manson

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport