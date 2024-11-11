Today, those dreams become a reality – and a couple of other teenaged Mansons are also getting the bug, Manson’s sons Beau and Jay. That’s the extent of his stablehands.

Greg Manson and Franco Marek at their Lincoln training track. Photo / George Heard

“It’s just me and the kids. We approach it as professionally as we can. Plenty of time spent on the track every day – watering it so it doesn’t get any dust. We do everything as perfect as we can. There’s not lots that I do perfect, but I try to do the horses perfect.”

Manson runs a busy freight company as well as training his own small stable of racehorses.

“We’ve got five horses out there and I do them all one at a time, no jogging machine – so I could spend five or six hours a day [training horses]. I could spend an hour or two each night on the track, making it perfect.”

Perfect is a word Manson uses often. Right now, he’s hoping the horse he calls “Frankie” gets the perfect preparation for the biggest race in New Zealand harness racing.

The Lincoln-based pair have become inseparable since Manson took the reins of the now 6-year-old a few years ago.

“A cobber of mine [Don Jones] was dying, and I trained Copperhead Rose for him. At the same time, he had quite a few horses around and I was trying to get his son into the game to take over,” says Manson.

“After Don passed, Norm [Don Jones’ son] said he was getting a lot of interest in him [Franco Marek].”

Manson put the horse he was training up against “Frankie” to see if the interest was justified.

“He just went past us pretty easy, and I paid 50 grand for him there and then,” says Manson.

That’s when the hard work started – and the bond between Manson and Frankie grew.

“Three years of Mr Miyagi stuff,” says Manson with a grin. “He’s my best mate. So, I know if there’s something wrong pretty quick.”

Franco Marek has plenty of supporters in Canterbury – but perhaps even more in Southland. That’s because Manson’s colours (worn by the driver) are a tribute to health campaigner Blair Vining, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2018 and died the following year, aged 39. His experience with a dysfunctional health system inspired the building of a charity hospital in Invercargill, a project that was completed by his wife, Missy Vining.

Manson played in Vining’s inaugural charity rugby match.

“I said to Blair, ‘is it right if I change my colours’? He said yes. So, I changed them to his Midlands rugby colours in Winton – which he had about 300 senior games for.”

Driver John Morrison in colours inspired by the late Blair Vining, with Franco Marek. Photo / Mike Thorpe

Also featured front and back on driver Johnny Morrison’s jacket are Blair Vining’s initials. Manson is looking forward to seeing the black, white and red hoops in “the big one”.

“Very, very proud. We’ve managed to take those colours to the top,” says Manson.

There will be plenty of Southland support for Frankie on the tote and a special guest at the track.

“Missy [Vining] will be here,” says Manson.

As much as Manson agrees that just making the start line in the New Zealand Cup is an achievement worth celebrating, he’s not interested in making up the numbers. He knows Frankie is capable of a special run.

“I believe. I definitely believe. We haven’t come all this way, and things haven’t fallen into place for us, to not believe we have got a shot,” says Manson.

“Because of his standing start ability, he puts himself in great positions early while others are making mistakes. Theoretically they can’t run the times, some of those horses, to catch up with him,” says Manson.

A win against the odds in the million-dollar race could put Manson on track to make another dream come true – particularly for his patient wife, Karla.

“I’ve got to build her a house one day. We’ve got a nice bit of land but probably not the best house and we put a lot of money into the horses – a lot of time and energy. She’s certainly sacrificed and she puts up with me anyway, she’s put up with a lot more than most would, I’d think,” says Manson.