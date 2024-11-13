Patiently handled mare Acquarello has the looks to match her rich pedigree and she’s now added winning black-type form to her record to boost her future broodmare value.
Trainer Tony Pike identified Wednesday’s Group 3 Windsor Park Stud Canterbury Breeders’ Stakes (1400m) as the ideal race for the 5-year-old and she duly obliged with a commanding victory off the front.
The Trelawney Stud-raced daughter of Written Tycoon had been in fine touch ahead of her southern venture and she delivered in style, courtesy of a fine ride from Michael McNab.
“She’s been competing in very strong Rating 75 races up north and this looked a good chance for her to get black type,” Pike said.
“I was sure she would run well and there’s still a fair bit of improvement to come deeper into the season.”