Acquarello was only opposed by six rivals and McNab had no hesitation in allowing the mare to bowl along at the head of the affairs.

She was travelling easily into the straight and kicked strongly 200m off the post to put the race to bed and coasted to the line with a length and a-half to spare.

“It looked like a race with no tempo, so Michael had the option to lead and they got it pretty soft,” Pike said.

“She’s a beautiful type of mare and she’s only going to get better, it’s exciting to have one like her.”

Successful in four of her 12 appearances, Acquarello was purchased on Trelawney’s behalf by Andrew Williams Bloodstock for A$400,000 from the Inglis Easter Yearling Sale where she was offered by Sledmere Stud.

Her dam is the Al Maher mare River Pebbles who is a half-sister to the multiple stakes winner Kulgrinda and the family of Group One winners River Dove, Captivant and Crown Prosecutor.

Acquarello provided McNab with a satisfying Group victory early in his return from injury and he had been in a confident pre-race mood.

“She’s a beautiful mare and there didn’t look to be a lot of speed and she flew the lids,” he said.

“She got into a nice rhythm and it was never in doubt, I thought she was the best mare in the race.”

Southern hope Third Decree raced three back on the outer and finished off bravely for second ahead of Goldie’s Chance with Tanzanite Rose making late ground for fourth.

