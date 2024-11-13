Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Tony Pike’s Acquarello secures Canterbury Breeders’ Stakes victory

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Acquarello upon winning the Gr.3 (1400m) at Riccarton on Wednesday. Photo / Ajay Berry (Race Images South)

Acquarello upon winning the Gr.3 (1400m) at Riccarton on Wednesday. Photo / Ajay Berry (Race Images South)

Patiently handled mare Acquarello has the looks to match her rich pedigree and she’s now added winning black-type form to her record to boost her future broodmare value.

Trainer Tony Pike identified Wednesday’s Group 3 Windsor Park Stud Canterbury Breeders’ Stakes (1400m) as the ideal race for the 5-year-old and she duly obliged with a commanding victory off the front.

The Trelawney Stud-raced daughter of Written Tycoon had been in fine touch ahead of her southern venture and she delivered in style, courtesy of a fine ride from Michael McNab.

“She’s been competing in very strong Rating 75 races up north and this looked a good chance for her to get black type,” Pike said.

“I was sure she would run well and there’s still a fair bit of improvement to come deeper into the season.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Acquarello was only opposed by six rivals and McNab had no hesitation in allowing the mare to bowl along at the head of the affairs.

She was travelling easily into the straight and kicked strongly 200m off the post to put the race to bed and coasted to the line with a length and a-half to spare.

“It looked like a race with no tempo, so Michael had the option to lead and they got it pretty soft,” Pike said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“She’s a beautiful type of mare and she’s only going to get better, it’s exciting to have one like her.”

Successful in four of her 12 appearances, Acquarello was purchased on Trelawney’s behalf by Andrew Williams Bloodstock for A$400,000 from the Inglis Easter Yearling Sale where she was offered by Sledmere Stud.

Her dam is the Al Maher mare River Pebbles who is a half-sister to the multiple stakes winner Kulgrinda and the family of Group One winners River Dove, Captivant and Crown Prosecutor.

Acquarello provided McNab with a satisfying Group victory early in his return from injury and he had been in a confident pre-race mood.

“She’s a beautiful mare and there didn’t look to be a lot of speed and she flew the lids,” he said.

“She got into a nice rhythm and it was never in doubt, I thought she was the best mare in the race.”

Southern hope Third Decree raced three back on the outer and finished off bravely for second ahead of Goldie’s Chance with Tanzanite Rose making late ground for fourth.

LOVERACING.NZ News Desk.

Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing