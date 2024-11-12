That consistency has Dazzling Miss among the favoured chances for the TAB Mile as the current third-favourite at $6.50, and Rae has engaged northern jockey Masa Hashizume for the ride out of barrier nine.

“She’ll go forward – she can run from anywhere, but from that draw, she’ll be in a handy position,” she said.

Sir Albert will also take his place in the feature, with the gelding flying slightly under the radar despite winning six of his 15 starts, including a 1400m victory over Dazzling Miss back in March.

He has had one appearance this campaign in the torrid conditions at Riccarton on the 26th, finishing fourth in a race won by race rival Perfect Scenario.

“We missed a trial going into that race and he can run a really quick sectional, it was just the wet track that day. But it didn’t really matter, he just needed a lead-in race and he had a good run,” Rae said.

“He had a good gallop on the course proper, which was really good. It is helpful to go on there as you can have a nice hit-out.

“We’re really happy with him – the draw may be a bit niggly as he does prefer to settle back and make one run, but it is what it is. He’s better in two than 12.”

Rae will have three other runners through the undercard on Wednesday, including Full Moon Fever, who collected his maiden success at Ashburton last month.

The U S Navy Flag gelding will contest The Grand Tour In Christchurch Premier (1000m), with the intention to then back up on Saturday.

“He is a pretty easy little horse. He had a niggly draw the other day so we scratched, but he’s pretty honest and will show a good account of himself,” Rae said.

“Hopefully he’ll come through tomorrow well and then he can run over 1200m on Saturday. It works out well for him just running the 1000m tomorrow.”

Aristocrat and Rocmont are set to take their place in the final event of the day, the Majestic Horsefloats Premier (1800m), with the latter coming off a narrow third behind TAB Mile contender Richard Stomper last start.

“He [Rocmont] went really well stepping up in grade; he was only beaten [by] a nose and a nose, so that was a pretty good effort,” Rae said.

“He’s got a bit of a gnarly old draw [13], but that’s the way it is. There does look to be a couple coming out of his race, so he’ll come in a couple of barriers anyway. It’s a nice big straight at Riccarton, so everyone should get their chance.

“The step up to 1800m will absolutely suit Aristocrat – being by Savabeel, he does like getting over ground.

“Our only query is that he probably would’ve preferred even that little bit further, but he’s very honest and he likes Riccarton. He’s an on-tempo runner, whether that be setting a good pace himself or being on-speed.”

Looking towards the final meeting of Cup Week on Saturday, Rae intends to back up her Listed Pegasus Stakes (1000m) place-getter South Of Houston in the Listed Lindauer Stewards Stakes (1200m).

“It would’ve been nice to have a trial going into the Pegasus. She had a bit of a huff and a puff, but she’s come through it really well,” Rae said.

“She’s a good eater and doer and nothing seems to phase her, so she’ll back up in the Stewards.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk.