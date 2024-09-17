“Super Photon will go to the Hawke’s Bay Guineas (Gr.2, 1400m), he’s going well but hasn’t had a lot of luck this prep,” Marsh said.

“He just needs a good draw and the right run, he can really turn his form around.”

The Super Seth colt finished runner-up at Taupo and was then fourth in the Listed El Roca – Sir Colin Meads Trophy (1200m) at Hastings after racing three wide without cover.

Contributer’s son Kiwi Skyhawk followed up a debut third with a strong win at Te Rapa and is held in high regard.

“Kiwi Skyhawk had a jump-out at Cambridge yesterday morning and will run on September 27 at Te Rapa in a three-year-old 1200m and then we’ll step him up from there,” Marsh said.

Snitzel filly Love Poem placed in black type company in all three of her outings last term.

“She’ll run at Taupo on Friday, she’s drawn a sticky gate but she’s going well and is an exciting filly,” Marsh said.

Love Poem will resume in the NZB Mega Maiden Series (1200m) while Magna Memory will step out in the Forsman Racing Maiden (1300m), as will stablemate and debut fourth Sexy And I Moet.

“I’m All In had a freshen-up after his last-start stakes placing (third, Gr.3 Northland Breeders’ Stakes, 1200m) and he’s back in work now,” Marsh said.

Meanwhile, last season’s Gr.1 New Zealand Stakes (2000m) winner El Vencedor is headed to Hastings for the Gr.1 Arrowfield Stud Plate (1600m) and the Gr.1 Livamol Classic (2040m) following a solid resuming run for fourth.

“He was great at Ruakaka with a big weight and got caught wide. He bounced out of it well and is right on track for the last two legs and come Livamol day he’ll be beaming,” Marsh said.

Nest Egg also holds a nomination for the Livamol, but his presence is yet to be confirmed, with a return to Riccarton in November his longer-term target.

“We put him in the Livamol, I can see the race falling away a bit and we’re not writing it off,” Marsh said.

“He runs on Saturday at Ellerslie in an open 2100m and we’ll see what he does there first.”

Nest Egg won the Listed Metropolitan Trophy (2600m) last preparation before he finished runner-up in the Gr.3 New Zealand Cup (3200m).

