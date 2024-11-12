Just Believe winning the Dominion at Addington. Photo / Supplied

If you love a great horse, the news out of the $400,000 Dominion at Addington on Tuesday is good.

If you have anything to do with New Zealand’s best trotters, not so much.

Australian champion Just Believe came to Addington on Tuesday and did what he does, cruised to victory in another Group 1 for driver Greg Sugars.

The hottest favourite of New Zealand Cup day was never in danger of defeat, having too easy a run but, more importantly, too large a motor for the locals. Just Believe had already danced his near unbeatable dance in the TAB Trot at Cambridge, the Rowe Cup at Alexandra Park and in two Inter Dominion finals in different states of Australian and most punters and bookies expect him to return to Australia to chase a third Interdom in Sydney next month.

They are likely to be wrong.