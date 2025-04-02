The Australian pair of Don Hugo and Leap To Fame dominate the market for the 2200m mobile slot race, as they should, being winners of the last two Inter Dominions and Miracle Miles.
They arrive in New Zealand, both for their debuts here, at a time of unprecedented superiority by the Australians over the locals, with Swayzee winning the last two New Zealand Cups and Bettor Eclipse the Auckland Cup last year.
With Don Hugo having drawn barrier two tomorrow night and Leap To Fame not so well-placed at barrier seven (after the emergency comes out) but still certain to roll forward, smart money would be on the Australians being leader and parked out a lap from home on the 1000m track.
Then the Kiwis have to hope the Aussies, particularly Grant Dixon driving Leap To Fame, empty the tank.
Don Hugo was too slick for Leap To Fame under similar circumstances in the Miracle Mile a month ago and Dixon admits he might have been better applying more mid-race pressure, especially as Leap To Fame was coming back at Don Hugo hard again at the line.
If Dixon tries to take the sprint out of Don Hugo, and that is a lot of sprint, then both could be left vulnerable to a high-class rival with fresh legs and full lungs.
Best-placed to fill that role could be Merlin or Don’t Stop Dreaming, who were part of a quinella in an easier version of this race last year.
The pair may not be the only local winning chances, with Republican Party (Auckland Cup) and Chase A Dream (just last week in the Flying Mile) having shown they can boom home under the right circumstances.
But they both face being further back in the field with four great horses between them and the winner’s circle.
