Home / Sport / Racing

Crocetti aims for comeback win in $120,000 Concorde Stakes at Ellerslie

Michael Guerin
By
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Crocetti and Kennedy winning the 2000 Guineas last year. Photo / Race Images

The summer of star sprinter Crocetti could be defined by what he does at Ellerslie today.

Because while the $120,000 Concorde Stakes may not be the richest or most prestigious race of the revamped summer of sprinting, the race is the perfect opportunity for Crocetti to return to winning form.

A standout three-year-old beaten only once last season Crocetti has been unplaced in his latest two starts yet is still a hot favourite for tomorrow’s 1200m.

That is not only because of the esteem he is held in but the seemingly ideal conditions of today’s race, conditions that suggest if we don’t see something close to his peak today Crocetti will start to fall down the order of these very dynamic sprinting ranks.

Crocetti carried 60kg topweight last start and peaked late for fourth behind Luberon, who he was conceding 7kg to.

Because today’s race is under set weights and penalties conditions, Crocetti carries a lot more palatable 56.5kg, with Waitak who beat him home last time 2kg worse off in the weights carrying 58kg.

Crocetti also has the ace barrier draw so gives jockey Warren Kennedy the option of trying to lead or sit just behind speedsters like Babylon Berlin and/or Bonny Lass before surging late.

Either way, today looks his chance to return to the winner’s circle and punters’ hearts.

Today’s other Ellerslie feature sees a continuation of the amazing rollout of three-year-old talent from the Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott stable, with five representatives in the 1400m Group 3.

“I can’t remember us ever having five in the same race before,” says O’Sullivan.

“We have been having a very promising start with the three-year-olds so far, so let’s hope it can continue here.”

O’Sullivan and Scott differ on who the stable’s best chance is in today’s Bonecrusher.

“Scotty thinks Sethito (R6, No 8) is our best hope but I think it is Prosegur.

“So it might come down to the run they get.”

The race should shed further light on the $3.5 million NZB Kiwi on March 8 with 11 of today’s 12 starters eligible for the new slot race.

Another horse for the NZB Kiwi is expected to be announced today.

While the Ellerslie card is strong it is Trentham that holds today’s biggest race in the country, the $400,000 TAB Mufhasa Stakes having Group 1 status.

The draw for the 1600m has made it more challenging for punters as favourite La Crique has drawn the outside of the 13 starts, which will present jockey Michael McNab with an interesting tactical decision.

La Crique is naturally fast and could roll forward but she showed dazzling late speed to win the Breeders Stakes at Ellerslie last start when ridden colder.

With Trentham having such a long straight McNab may be patient early and try and get a cart into the race before unleashing.

Also drawn wide but far more likely to roll forward will be El Vencedor, who looked fitter returning to the winner’s circle over 2000m at Ellerslie last start, and should have the race hardiness to push forward from barrier 10 in a race that lacks of a lot of on pace runners.

That makes him the best each way play in the race.

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.

