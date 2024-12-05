James McDonald rode three winners at the meet. Photo / HKJC

By Michael Guerin in Hong Kong

World champion Kiwi jockey James McDonald may have had to settle for second in the Longines International Jockey Challenge but there was still plenty of New Zealand success at the meeting.

McDonald rode a winner in one of the four legs of the IJC but his run of placings in the rich invited jockeys series at Happy Valley continued as he finished equal second with England’s Hollie Doyle behind runaway winner Mickael Barzalona from France.

Barzalona won two of the four legs so took home the HK$1 million winner’s cheque.

McDonald was the other jockey star of the night, riding three winners on the nine-race card including one of the IJC legs on Prince Alex.