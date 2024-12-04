Advertisement
Babylon Berlin targets Concorde Stakes after strong start to season

By Paul Vettise
Babylon Berlin will contest Saturday's Group 3 Concorde Stakes (1200m) at Ellerslie. Photo / Kenton Wright (Race Images)

Well-performed speed merchant Babylon Berlin will strip a fitter mare for Saturday’s assignment at Ellerslie.

The daughter of All Too Hard will bid to add to her impressive black-type sprinting record when she steps out in the Group 3 Concorde Stakes (1200m), a race she won in 2022.

Babylon Berlin opened her current preparation in convincing fashion when she romped away with the Listed Legacy Lodge Sprint (1200m) at Te Rapa last month and then finished fifth in the Group 3 Counties Bowl (1100m) at Pukekohe.

It was a last-start performance that pleased part-owner and co-trainer Ben Foote, who prepares the mare with son Ryan, after a hiccup between outings.

“She missed a week’s work after Te Rapa with quite a deep-seated stone bruise, so she was always going to be a bit short,” he said.

“I was more than satisfied under the circumstances and she’s done well since.”

The 7-year-old will again be ridden by Vinnie Colgan, who has guided the chestnut’s fortunes in her last two appearances.

A return to northern headquarters and the set weights and penalties conditions of the Concorde will also be in Babylon Berlin’s favour.

“It suits her a lot better than Pukekohe, it seems to be such a long way down that straight, and she loves Ellerslie,” Foote said.

On that theme, the Sistema Railway (1200m) on January 25 will be Babylon Berlin’s main aim.

“That’s definitely the Group 1 that we’re targeting, whether she goes to the Telegraph [Group 1, 1200m] before that I don’t know at this stage,” Foote said.

“She thrives in the summer months, maybe she likes the hotter weather like her trainer.”

The mare has already placed twice in the Ellerslie feature, and in the Telegraph, and success at the highest level would be a richly deserved reward for the 7-year-old.

Stablemate Rayet will take advantage of a better draw to run at New Plymouth on Thursday in the HTL Group Insurance & Investments Handicap (1400m) in preference to Ellerslie.

“She’s a very talented and a speedy mare who tries really hard,” Foote said.

The Waikato Stud-bred and raced daughter of Tivaci resumed in style two runs back at Te Rapa and then finished a solid third at Tauranga behind Twain, who has since won again.

Meanwhile, The Odyssey will attempt to continue his solid run of form in the Group 3 Waikato Cup (2400m) at Te Rapa on Saturday week.

The son of Zacinto was an easy open handicap winner at Ellerslie three runs back before he placed at Tauranga and then finished fourth in the Group 3 Counties Cup (2100m).

“He was good there and probably made the mistake of going back to the inside,” Foote said.

“Michael McNab is booked to ride him in the Waikato Cup and I don’t think there’s any doubt he’ll be a really strong chance.”

LOVERACING.NZ News Desk.

