Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: The important lesson rugby can learn from boxing

Former Junior All Black John Williams talks about his CTE diagnosis, which he believes is the result of his playing days.
Phil Gifford
Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and co-host on Afternoons on Newstalk ZB, Tuesday - Friday from 12-4pm with Simon Barnett.

OPINION:

Money and rugby have always been an explosive mix.

Cash for players split the game in two in England in 1895 and led to the invention of rugby league. Bizarrely, it took World War

