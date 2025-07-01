Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Black Sticks: Nina Murphy joins New Zealand women’s hockey side, swaps Brisbane for Dunedin dreams

LockerRoom
7 mins to read

Nina Murphy, a 19-year-old hockey player, chose to study medicine in Dunedin, abandoning plans in Brisbane. Photo / Newsroom

Nina Murphy, a 19-year-old hockey player, chose to study medicine in Dunedin, abandoning plans in Brisbane. Photo / Newsroom

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By Suzanne McFadden

Early in the new year, Nina Murphy made a snap decision that would change the course of her life – in more ways than one.

The teenager had a sudden change of heart, ditching her plans to go to university in Brisbane and choosing to cross the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport