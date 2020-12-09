Exclusive: Cost of concussion in New Zealand nearly $100 million since 2015

ACC has shelled out almost $100 million for the treatment of sports-related concussion injuries over the past five years - with rugby by far the biggest contributor to the cost.

In statistics provided to the New Zealand Herald, ACC has revealed that nearly a fifth of the cost here comes from those playing the national game.

The release of the figures comes as former rugby stars consider claims against the game's authorities for alleged negligence around head injuries.

As first reported by the Herald, a lawsuit is being prepared overseas covering former rugby players left with cognitive issues from post-concussion syndrome to suspected chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Former England hooker Steve Thompson, 42, is one of eight former players aged under 45 making a claim, according to the BBC and the Guardian.

England hooker Steve Thompson celebrates beating the All Blacks in 2003. Photo / Photosport

He says due to repeated head knocks in his career, he can't remember winning the 2003 Rugby World Cup and is battling early signs of dementia.

As many as 70 former rugby players could have contributed to the action, including several former All Blacks, whose lives have been affected.

The scale of the concussion issue in New Zealand is highlighted by ACC data which shows taxpayers footed $94.7m for 39,855 active claims from 2015 to 2020.

Rugby union-related injuries made up a third of the claims for a payout of $17.7m.

The majority of claims were for teenagers, predominantly those aged between 15 and 19 years old.

Former All Blacks loose forward Geoff Old has been in contact with the lawyers filing the suit, having recently lost a battle with ACC to have his condition recognised and covered.

Old's wife, Irene Gottlieb, describes him as a functional adult who needs "childlike care".

Old - who played 17 matches for the All Blacks between 1980 and 1983 - now believes he lives with CTE as a result of "untreated head knocks and no recovery".

CTE can only be definitively diagnosed post-mortem.

Old made a claim for injuries suffered playing rugby between 1972 and 1985, which ACC turned down in December 2017.

Judge Chris McGuire heard an appeal in October but the evidence presented could not prove Old had CTE on the balance of probabilities, the judge ruled.

Former All Black Geoff Old (second from left and inset) recently fought a losing battle with ACC to have his condition recognised and covered. Photo / NZ Herald

Former Waikato representative and Junior All Black John "JJ" Williams is also suspected to be living with CTE.

The 63-year-old was told he had the degenerative brain disease following tests he undertook with a neuro-psychologist.

"It's a hell of a relief [once you know]," Williams said, who has committed his brain to science once he dies.

John "JJ" Williams has committed his brain to science after his death. Photo / Alan Gibson

Williams, like Thompson, believes his brain injuries were sustained by receiving numerous head knocks during his playing career.

He lives with constant headaches, is sensitive to light, has mood swings, has blackouts, and often forgets what he is doing.

He also can't remember the day he got married or anything from his time on the rugby field.

In 2016, Williams was found guilty of tax evasion and sentenced to three years, 10 months' prison.

The sentence was effectively reduced on appeal a year later to time served when the full extent of his cognitive problems was revealed.

John "JJ" Williams can only recall his career though newspaper clippings. Photo / Alan Gibson

The ACC data revealed rugby union, football, cycling, rugby league, and horse riding were the five sports with the most active claims against their name.

However, while football was the second-highest for claims, it had nowhere near the same number rugby union had at only 3382 - 9254 short.

Cycling had the second-highest payouts after rugby union, with $10.7m to 2660 claims.

The data also shows 15-to-19-year-olds sustained the most number of new concussion-related claims during the same time frame with 12,659.

The cost of concussion-related sports claims over the past five years in New Zealand is nearly $100 million. Photo / Getty Sport

ACC head of injury prevention Isaac Carlson says they have been working closely with sports partners to develop concussion protects and stand-down policies.

The agency is also focused on educating players, coaches, and volunteers about ways to prevent and deal with a concussion.

"Concussion can happen to anyone, at any age and in any environment," he said.

"You don't even need a hit on the head, or to lose consciousness. It can be caused by a simple blow to the body that causes the head to rapidly move back and forth."

Number of active concussion-related sports claims and total costs between 2015 and 2020

Rugby Union: 12,636 claims, $17,796,988

Football: 3382 claims, $4,536,135

Cycling: 2660 claims, $10,782,268

Rugby League: 2275 claims, $7,068,785

Horse Riding: 1834 claims, $7,907,986

Skiing - Snow: 1683 claims, $4,704,455

Snowboarding: 1442 claims, $1,964,921

Hockey: 1235 claims, $1,882,901

Mountain Biking: 1049 claims, $4,771,546

Basketball: 1015 claims, $1,090,282

Netball: 910 claims, $1,757,577

Skateboarding: 577 claims, $1,340,001

Trail Biking, Motocross: 564 claims, $1,355,380

Scooter: 514 claims, $581,158

Boxing: 491 claims, $977,869

Touch Rugby: 462 claims, $433,185

Motorcycling: 403 claims, $4,517,462

Martial Arts: 400 claims, $386,107

Surfing: 353 claims, $1,173,975

Outdoor Cricket: 298 claims, $845,819

Swimming: 289 claims, $1,667,199

Ice Skating: 282 claims, $1,429,494

Fitness Training/Gym: 280 claims, $318,570

Motor Racing: 270 claims, $1,695,907

Dancing: 266 claims, $1,262,224

Swimming - Pool: 245 claims, $304,646

Boating: 190 claims, $1,114,156

Softball, Baseball: 158 claims, $389,101

Waterskiing: 144 claims, $921,223

Gymnastics: 140 claims, $247,431

Other: 3408 claims, $9,490,033

Total active claims: 39,855

Total $: $94,714,778

Number of new concussion-related sports claims by age between 2015 and 2020

00-04: 250

05-09: 1903

10-14: 9702

15-19: 12,659

20-24: 6049

25-29: 3698

30-34: 1873

35-39: 1205

40-44: 989

45-49: 855

50-54: 672

55-59: 483

60-64: 314

65-69: 209

70-74: 147

75-79: 65

80+: 49

Total new claims: 41,122

• The number of total new concussion-related claims and active claims is not the same. Active claims are being paid out. Data provided by ACC.