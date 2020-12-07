Website of the Year

Sport|Rugby

Exclusive: Legal battle over rugby head knocks, ex-All Blacks involved

5 minutes to read

Many rugby players' lives and livelihoods have been affected by the effects of concussion and head and neck trauma. Photo / Getty Images

Dylan Cleaver
By:

A game-changing lawsuit is being prepared in what may be the most significant development of rugby's concussion battle.

The Herald understands as many as 70 former rugby players could have contributed to the action, including

