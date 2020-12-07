Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Breaking-down breakdancing: Seven things to know about the new Olympic sport

2 minutes to read

All you need to know about breakdancing. Photo / Getty

NZ Herald

Breakdancing is set to officially become an Olympic sport and will get its first run at the 2024 Paris Games.

So here's seven things you need to know about the sport.

The history

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.