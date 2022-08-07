Voyager 2021 media awards
Phil Gifford: Six issues from the All Blacks' loss to the Springboks

4 minutes to read
South Africa dominate with a 26-10 victory over troubled All Blacks. Video / Sky Sport

Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

OPINION:

Phil Gifford analyses six issues from the All Blacks' 26-10 loss to South Africa.

Is winning the World Cup next year an impossible dream?

No. It now seems inevitable, unless the All Blacks smash

