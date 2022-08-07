Voyager 2021 media awards
Paul Lewis: Time for a reset - the All Blacks ship has sailed onto rocks

All Blacks coach Ian Foster and captain Sam Cane address the media following the All Blacks loss to the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

Paul Lewis

Opinion:

Maybe we can get the feng shui consultants in for the All Blacks now. Like the guys who turned Bristol Rovers around a few years back. Unless changes are made, it may be all

