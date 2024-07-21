The sporting action begins in just a few days, ahead of the opening ceremony on Saturday morning. Video / NZ Herald

The purple track for the Paris Olympics has been revealed ahead of this week’s opening ceremony.

The Paris Olympics officially open on Saturday morning, although action begins on Thursday NZT with the OlyWhites and men’s rugby sevens team beginning group play.

The Stade de France, host of last year’s Rugby World Cup final, will stage the track and field events and the track will be purple for the first time.

Alain Blondel, sports manager in charge of athletics for Paris 2024, explained the colour choice earlier in the year.

“The big part of the job was to come up with a track that was different from what we had seen, to maintain the creative approach that the Organising Committee has had since it was set up, to go a little bit outside the box,” he explained, before elaborating on the choice of this shade as reminiscent of lavender,” he told Olympics.com in April.