Canoe sprinter and Olympic debutant Hamish Legarth will be in action at the Paris Olympics from August 6.
What’s your first memory of watching the Olympics?
Hamish Carter and Bevan Docherty winning gold and silver in the triathlon at Athens 2004.
I remember William Benson (swimmer at Beijing) came to school to talk about his Olympic journey and one thing that he talked about that stuck out for me was the unlimited McDonald’s in the Olympic Village. Being a young boy, I thought it would be pretty cool to go to the Olympics to experience that. Obviously now my reasons to compete have changed dramatically.
Got to be Lisa Carrington.
Lisa’s three gold medals in Tokyo.
To win a medal is the ultimate goal!
Can’t go past my parents. They have been my biggest supporters and facilitators since day one. Even having left home Mum still sends up so many frozen meals to me for an easy feed after trainings!
For sure. Just unfortunately our event finishes two days before the closing ceremony so not a lot of time to soak in the experience.
There’s going to be a massive showdown in the Women’s K1 500m race with Lisa and Aimee [Fisher], that race will be hard to miss. But away from kayaking, watching the all the big names in the American men’s basketball team in person would be pretty cool.
The food!
We spent a couple months training in Paris in 2019 and were there for an Olympic test event last year so have managed to tick off all the tourist destinations. Will have to get another pic under the Eiffel Tower, though.
Snails are great! Just taste of a whole lot of garlic and butter. I’d have to say a pain au chocolat would be my favourite though.
Soak up the sun on the beaches in the south of Spain and Portugal.
Whenever the weather is bad and I walk into the velodrome for gym or physio I’m always so envious of the track cyclists training in their heated environment every day. Just unfortunate the legs aren’t built for that sport.
