For a closer view from the lower quays, you’ll need to snag a ticket. Prices range from €500 to €2700 (NZ$906-$4890) and they’re available on the official Olympics site.

Athletes are the heart of this ceremony. Paris 2024 is shaking things up by starting with the parade of athletes and keeping them front and centre throughout the event, reflecting the Games’ commitment to being all about the athletes.

How to watch the Paris 2024 opening ceremony in New Zealand?

The opening ceremony is set for the evening of July 26, right in the heart of Paris. For us folks in New Zealand, you’ll need to set your alarms early – it runs from 5.30 am to 9.15 am on July 27.

Sky New Zealand has the broadcasting rights to the 2024 Olympics and will have 12 channels dedicated to the 32 sports, including coverage on free-to-air Sky Open.

Who will lead out the New Zealand team at Olympics opening ceremony?

The New Zealand team’s flag bearers will be announced Friday morning NZT.

The USA have announced that NBA great LeBron James and tennis star Coco Gauff will lead their nation out.

What is the parade route for the Olympics opening ceremony?

Picture this: boats departing from the Austerlitz bridge, sailing six kilometres down the Seine, looping around the Île Saint Louis and Île de la Cité, and passing under Paris’s charming bridges. They’ll glide by major Olympic venues like the Parc Urbain La Concorde and the Grand Palais, before ending at the Trocadéro.

Each of 91 national delegations will have a float in the parade carrying an estimated 10,500 athletes. Camera equipment set up on the decks will allow spectators to see the athletes up close and witness their emotions.

According to the IOC, athletes will be featured on stage during the introduction to and throughout the ceremony as part of Paris 2024′s constant aim to hold Games created for and by athletes.

Who will perform at the Olympics opening ceremony?

R&B Singer Aya Nakamura is the only name confirmed. According to the IOC the event will feature a total of 3,000 artists.



