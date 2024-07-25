Bold, original, and unlike anything before, the Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony promises to be a game-changer.
For the first time, the ceremony won’t be confined to a stadium. Nope, Paris is taking it to the streets – or rather, the river. The Seine will be the star, with the ceremony unfolding along this iconic waterway, right in the heart of Paris.
Athletes won’t just be parading; they’ll be sailing. Each national delegation will cruise down the Seine on boats, giving TV and online viewers an up-close look. Imagine 10,500 athletes winding their way through the city’s core, passing landmarks, and ending their journey at the Trocadéro for the grand finale.
If you’re planning a trip to France to catch the action live, you’re in luck. Most spectators can enjoy the ceremony without an admission fee, and no ticket is needed to access the upper quays. But, a word to the wise: get there early. With about 300,000 people expected, good spots will go fast.