Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony: What to expect, where to watch in NZ and more

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Will Toogood explains the top candidates to carry the New Zealand Olympic Flag in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Video / NZ Herald

Bold, original, and unlike anything before, the Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony promises to be a game-changer.

For the first time, the ceremony won’t be confined to a stadium. Nope, Paris is taking it to the streets – or rather, the river. The Seine will be the star, with the ceremony unfolding along this iconic waterway, right in the heart of Paris.

Athletes won’t just be parading; they’ll be sailing. Each national delegation will cruise down the Seine on boats, giving TV and online viewers an up-close look. Imagine 10,500 athletes winding their way through the city’s core, passing landmarks, and ending their journey at the Trocadéro for the grand finale.

If you’re planning a trip to France to catch the action live, you’re in luck. Most spectators can enjoy the ceremony without an admission fee, and no ticket is needed to access the upper quays. But, a word to the wise: get there early. With about 300,000 people expected, good spots will go fast.

For a closer view from the lower quays, you’ll need to snag a ticket. Prices range from €500 to €2700 (NZ$906-$4890) and they’re available on the official Olympics site.

Athletes are the heart of this ceremony. Paris 2024 is shaking things up by starting with the parade of athletes and keeping them front and centre throughout the event, reflecting the Games’ commitment to being all about the athletes.

How to watch the Paris 2024 opening ceremony in New Zealand?

The opening ceremony is set for the evening of July 26, right in the heart of Paris. For us folks in New Zealand, you’ll need to set your alarms early – it runs from 5.30 am to 9.15 am on July 27.

Sky New Zealand has the broadcasting rights to the 2024 Olympics and will have 12 channels dedicated to the 32 sports, including coverage on free-to-air Sky Open.

Who will lead out the New Zealand team at Olympics opening ceremony?

The New Zealand team’s flag bearers will be announced Friday morning NZT.

The USA have announced that NBA great LeBron James and tennis star Coco Gauff will lead their nation out.

What is the parade route for the Olympics opening ceremony?

Picture this: boats departing from the Austerlitz bridge, sailing six kilometres down the Seine, looping around the Île Saint Louis and Île de la Cité, and passing under Paris’s charming bridges. They’ll glide by major Olympic venues like the Parc Urbain La Concorde and the Grand Palais, before ending at the Trocadéro.

Each of 91 national delegations will have a float in the parade carrying an estimated 10,500 athletes. Camera equipment set up on the decks will allow spectators to see the athletes up close and witness their emotions.

According to the IOC, athletes will be featured on stage during the introduction to and throughout the ceremony as part of Paris 2024′s constant aim to hold Games created for and by athletes.

Who will perform at the Olympics opening ceremony?

R&B Singer Aya Nakamura is the only name confirmed. According to the IOC the event will feature a total of 3,000 artists.


