With all of that said, here are the top contenders for Paris 2024:

Luuka Jones

A historic silver medal in Rio 2016 and recent triumphs make her a standout choice. Despite battling long Covid in 2022, she came back strong, winning the women’s kayak cross final at the Paris World Cup in 2023 and is one of New Zealand’s best medal chances in Paris.

Hayden Wilde

Known as ‘the Falcon’ - his bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 and impressive performances on the trampoline in 2023, including victories in New Plymouth and Hamburg, highlight his resilience and excellence. Wilde’s sportsmanship and consistent top-tier results make him a compelling candidate.

Dame Lisa Carrington

There’s a caveat for this one, Carrington was flag bearer for the closing ceremony at Rio 2016, but seeing as this is her last Games and she is New Zealand’s greatest able-bodied Olympian the canoe sprint powerhouse, with five Olympic golds to her name, would be well worthy of the honour.

Tom Walsh

Renowned for his achievements in shot put Walsh has had a dominant performance on the global stage and embodies New Zealand’s athletic excellence - plus having a big unit carry the flag would set the tone for the Games.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

One of New Zealand’s greatest rugby players, Olympians and flat out sportspeople Woodman-Wickliffe will be competing at her last Games and there wouldn’t be a better way to give one of Aotearoa’s best the send of worthy of her contribution.

Aaron Gate

Carrying the flag at an opening ceremony is undoubtedly an honour, but since the actual Games hold slightly more significance for athletes, the schedule makes selecting a candidate with Olympic credentials somewhat difficult. Commonwealth Games feats can instead be influential — as seen three years ago when David Nyika was a late replacement for Hamish Bond — and in that arena Aaron Gate is unmatched. The cyclist was peerless at Birmingham 2022, becoming the first Kiwi to win four gold medals at a single Games. After thrice standing atop the dais in the velodrome, Gate decided to reinforce his dominance by heading outside and winning the road race, somehow shrugging off fatigue to edge a sprint finish. Rewarding those achievements across the pond would be fitting and further banish the unfortunate ending to Gate’s last Olympics, when his crash cost New Zealand a chance at team pursuit bronze.

Lydia Ko

Arguably the most globally recognised name in the New Zealand team and a two-time Olympic medallist. It could well be Ko’s final Olympics after claiming silver in Rio and a bronze in Tokyo.

Eliza McCartney

Speaking of athletes with bad memories to banish in Paris, Eliza McCartney would be another inspiring if symbolic choice. After spectacularly leaping onto the Kiwi sporting scene by claiming bronze at Rio 2016, the pole vaulter suffered through a wretched injury run, with chronic Achilles issues threatening to end her involvement in the sport. But as shown by silver at the world indoor championships in March — her first international medal in six years — McCartney is back in top form and targeting another Olympic podium. When every millimetre counts, what better way to buoy her efforts than bestowing flag-bearing duties. Plus, she’s used to carrying around a big pole.



