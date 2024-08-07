Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Olympics 2024: New Zealand narrowly miss gold in team pursuit, US wins

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman and Nicole Shields are Olympic medallists. They set the pace on day one and did brilliantly again to make the final. Video / Sky Sport

The United States women’s team pursuit team held off a late fightback from New Zealand this morning to win the gold medal for the first time.

Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman, and Nicole Shields put in a brave fight to try to steal victory from the United States but had to settle for second at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome.

The Americans started the race well, built up a healthy lead and victory looked all but sealed but they struggled to stay together in the final laps. New Zealand came close to overtaking them but finished with 4:04.927, just behind the American team consisting of Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams, and Chloe Dygert, who posted a time of 4:04.306.

It was a moment of triumph for the US, who had been runners-up in 2012 and 2016, and third-place finishers at the 2020 Games.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For Faulkner, it was her second gold medal of the Games, adding to her earlier victory in the women’s road race.

Wollaston expressed pride in her team’s performance, saying that while they had aimed for the top spot they could be satisfied.

“At the end of the day we always wanted to go out and win but that ride is something we can be really proud of as a team,” she told Sky Sport. ”To get to his point with these girls, I’m really proud to be part of this team and we should be really happy with that ride.”

In the battle for bronze, Great Britain emerged victorious over Italy, claiming the final spot on the podium with a time of 4:06.382.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hear it as it happens with live commentary of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, plus comprehensive coverage on Newstalk ZB.


Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics