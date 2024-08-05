“[After] 24 hours it cleared up pretty quick, I was just lucky that I only had some E. coli-potential sickness for 24 hours.

Tri New Zealand confirmed teammate Ashley Thorpe was ill before last night’s race, but wasn’t able to confirm if it was e-coli.

“I was very close to not racing today,” Thorpe said at a team farewell at NZ House on the Champs-Elysees today.

“If it had been a day earlier, I definitely would not have made the start line. I was actually hoping it would be postponed today with the water quality but I didn’t get that extra day.

“Yeah, I was bed-ridden for a day and then tried to get the body moving pre-race day, and it felt so much better today. I did everything I could to get my body back to normal, had the nutritionist help me out, and, yeah, good medical team around me to get back feeling 100%.”

Wilde did well to chase down the lead pack on the bike following a poor swim, getting to the front before crashing on the final turn before transition.

“I was coming around the corner and one of the other athletes went on the inside and took a bit of a dive, and I had to recorrect my stance coming into the corner. And, yeah, just lost the front wheel,” Wilde said.

“I haven’t come down for probably six years so I was kinda gutted that happened today,” Wilde said.

“I was just gutted to let the team down with that. You know, crashes happen as part of racing, but fought as hard as I could to try to get back into the race. But just felt pretty fatigued coming on to the run. With that adrenaline spike, it was really hard to get the legs moving.”

