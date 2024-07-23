Telegraph Sport had reported earlier how footage showed her apparently hitting out at a horse during a slow-motion trot.

The FEI said Dujardin confirmed she was the individual in the video which was “filmed several years ago” and “requested to be provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the investigations”.

The film was brought to light by a whistleblower, who has hired a Dutch lawyer to bring the case into the public domain. A media outlet in the Netherlands is believed to have obtained the video.

The FEI also confirmed that a complaint of “animal cruelty” was filed on Monday, with both British Equestrian and British Dressage alerted. Dujardin was given until 4pm on Tuesday to respond, to which the six-time Olympic medallist confirmed that she was the individual in the video and accepted her conduct was unacceptable.

Dujardin posted on social media that she has pulled out of all competition while the FEI investigates the incident. The announcement has sent shock waves through the Team GB camp, with senior officials caught unawares by the announcement.

“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils,” she said in a statement. “However, there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.”

The equestrian world is understood to be on high alert over public perception around animal welfare at the Games. There is a special officer in Paris overseeing welfare, Telegraph Sport has been told.

Sources claim the video was taken during an “educational day” Dujardin had been involved in.

‘Someone has waited till a key moment to leak it’

“She is hitting a horse repeatedly on the legs as they try to get it to do a better ‘piaffe’ - the slow-motion trot,” the insider said. “Someone else is riding the horse.

“The FEI is on high alert about public perception, with its new mantra to make riders guardians of their horses and the unprecedented appointment, announced two days ago, of a special official in Paris to ensure the horse welfare rules are adhered to.

“It seems – as so often happens – that a video clip has been around for some while, but someone has waited till a key moment like this to leak it.”

The Horses.NL website in the Netherlands says Dutch lawyer Stephan Wensing alerted governing bodies on behalf of a client who wishes to remain anonymous.

“The video shows Charlotte Dujardin hitting a student’s horse with a whip from the ground,” the Horses.NL report says.

Wensing is said to have told the website that his client “had long hesitated and could not bring himself to allow Charlotte Dujardin to win medals at the Olympics, while the client knew about this video”.

Wensing was quoted as saying: “It is unacceptable that dressage sport should be accompanied by animal abuse. If top-level sport can only be performed in such a way that the welfare of the horse is compromised, then top-level sport should be abolished.

“Everyone who deals with horses has their own responsibility in this, and this also applies to bystanders who become aware of excesses. Equestrian sport must regulate itself and ensure that there can never be a discussion about horse welfare in sport again. This is a very important task for the members who have lost sight of the core value of dressage for far too long.

“It is extremely sad that one of the most successful riders in the world has to pay the price. But this rider has also not taken any responsibility and this cannot go unpunished. The federations and in particular the FEI can be expected to take even more adequate action against animal abuse, precisely to ensure the continued existence of equestrian sports.”

The FEI’s horse abuse provisions are dealt with under article 142 of its regulations and allow for the rider to be disciplined even when the incident happened out of competition.

Rumours that a damning video existed were spreading among equestrian insiders prior to the announcement. Susan Wachowich, of Dressage Hub, posted a video on Facebook claiming authorities had been called in.

A top US dressage rider, Cesar Parra, is currently provisionally suspended by the FEI over horse welfare issues.

Sir Mark Todd was also caught up in a controversy two years ago over a video of him hitting a horse 10 times with a branch.

Dujardin needed a medal of any colour to take her clear of former cyclist Dame Laura Kenny, with whom she is currently tied on six medals in the British all-time medal table for women.



