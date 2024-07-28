On day one from Paris, Erika Fairweather just misses out on a podium spot and our rowers are off to a strong start. Video / Cheree Kinnear

Here’s all you need to know about today’s action at the Paris Olympics across Sunday July 28 and heading into Monday morning.

The defending women’s rugby sevens champions from Tokyo, the Black Ferns Sevens, begin their campaign with pool matches against Canada and China. Day two of the three-day equestrian event sees the riders take on the cross country course, with New Zealand sitting fourth after the dressage.

Rowing crews and sailing crews also begin their Olympic campaigns across the day. The Football Ferns, meanwhile, face Colombia, looking to bounce back from their opening defeat to Canada.

If the weather behaves in Paris, Lulu Sun should be making her Olympic debut at Roland-Garros against 12th seed Marta Kostyuk, followed by teaming up with Erin Routliffe in the doubles where they face Italian duo Sara Errani and Jasime Paolini.