Olympics 2024: Day two (July 28) New Zealand athletes and events in action, how to watch in NZ, live streaming

On day one from Paris, Erika Fairweather just misses out on a podium spot and our rowers are off to a strong start. Video / Cheree Kinnear

Here’s all you need to know about today’s action at the Paris Olympics across Sunday July 28 and heading into Monday morning.

The defending women’s rugby sevens champions from Tokyo, the Black Ferns Sevens, begin their campaign with pool matches against Canada and China. Day two of the three-day equestrian event sees the riders take on the cross country course, with New Zealand sitting fourth after the dressage.

Rowing crews and sailing crews also begin their Olympic campaigns across the day. The Football Ferns, meanwhile, face Colombia, looking to bounce back from their opening defeat to Canada.

If the weather behaves in Paris, Lulu Sun should be making her Olympic debut at Roland-Garros against 12th seed Marta Kostyuk, followed by teaming up with Erin Routliffe in the doubles where they face Italian duo Sara Errani and Jasime Paolini.

New Zealand’s medal chances today

All eyes are back on the pool, where Lewis Clareburt competes in the men’s 400m individual medley (IM) heats tonight and potentially for a medal on Monday morning. The final takes place at 6.30am. Erika Fairweather has a quick turnaround from her fourth place in the women’s 400m final; she competes in the 200m heats tonight, with another potential final on Monday morning at 8am.

Rio medallist Luuka Jones will look to improve on her 15th placing in the canoe slalom heats with the semifinals starting at 1.30am. The top 12 advance to the final, which begins at 3.45am.

The other medal event featuring a New Zealander is the women’s mountain bike cross country with Sammie Maxwell. Maxwell makes her Olympic debut after winning the under-23 world title last year.

Full New Zealand schedule day 2

Sunday July 28

8.30pm: Equestrian – eventing team day 2 cross country (Jonelle Price, Tim Price, Clarke Johnstone)

8.30pm: Rowing – women’s pair heats (Kate Haines and Alana Sherman)

9pm: Rowing – men’s pair heats (Dan Williamson and Phillip Wilson)

9.15pm: Swimming – men’s 400m IM heats (Lewis Clareburt)

9.30pm: Rowing – lightweight double scull women’s heats (Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox)

9.43pm: Swimming – men’s 100m backstroke heats (Kane Follows)

10pm: Swimming – women’s 200m freestyle heats (Erika Fairweather)

10.13pm: Sailing – women’s foil races 1-4 (Veerle ten Have)

10.30pm: Rowing – women’s four heats (Jackie Gowler, Davina Waddy, Phoebe Spoors and Kerri Williams)

10.50pm: Rowing – men’s four heats (Logan Ullrich, Matt Macdonald, Tom Murray and Oliver Maclean)

11.43pm: Sailing – men’s foil races 1-4 (Josh Armit)

Monday July 29

12.10am: Mountain bike cross country – women (Sammie Maxwell)

12.50pm: Gymnastics – women’s artistic individual all-around (Georgia-Rose Brown)

1.30am: Canoe slalom – women’s K1 semifinal (Luuka Jones)

1.35am: Sailing – 49er FX races 1-3 (Jo Aleh and Molly Meech)

1.45am: Sailing – 49er races 1-3 (Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie)

2am: Tennis – women’s doubles first round (Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun)

3am: Football – Football Ferns v Colombia, group game

3.30am: Hockey – Black Sticks men v Belgium, pool B game

3.45am: Canoe slalom – women’s K1 final (Luuka Jones) (if qualified)

4am: Rugby sevens – women’s pool match v China

5am: Surfing – women’s round 2 (Saffi Vette)

6.30am: Swimming – men’s 400m IM medley final (Lewis Clareburt) (if qualified)

6.45am: Swimming – women’s 100m butterfly final (Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand) (if qualified)

7.30am: Rugby sevens – women’s pool match v Canada

7.37am: Swimming – men’s 100m backstroke semifinal (Kane Follows) (if qualified)

8am: – women’s 200m freestyle final (Erika Fairweather) (if qualified)

9.48am: Surfing – men’s round 2 (Billy Stairmand)

Kiwis in action: Full Paris Olympics schedule

How to follow Olympics 2024

The Herald will have live updates running throughout the entire Olympics, while you can listen to commentary on Gold Sport. You can catch all the action on Sky Sport. Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

Sports in action today at Olympics 2024

Archery, artistic gymnastics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, canoe slalom, road cycling, equestrian, fencing, football, handball, hockey, judo, mountain biking, rowing, rugby sevens, sailing, shooting, skateboarding, surfing, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, water polo.

