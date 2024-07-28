New Zealand’s medal chances today
All eyes are back on the pool, where Lewis Clareburt competes in the men’s 400m individual medley (IM) heats tonight and potentially for a medal on Monday morning. The final takes place at 6.30am. Erika Fairweather has a quick turnaround from her fourth place in the women’s 400m final; she competes in the 200m heats tonight, with another potential final on Monday morning at 8am.
Rio medallist Luuka Jones will look to improve on her 15th placing in the canoe slalom heats with the semifinals starting at 1.30am. The top 12 advance to the final, which begins at 3.45am.
The other medal event featuring a New Zealander is the women’s mountain bike cross country with Sammie Maxwell. Maxwell makes her Olympic debut after winning the under-23 world title last year.
Full New Zealand schedule day 2
Sunday July 28
8.30pm: Equestrian – eventing team day 2 cross country (Jonelle Price, Tim Price, Clarke Johnstone)
8.30pm: Rowing – women’s pair heats (Kate Haines and Alana Sherman)
9pm: Rowing – men’s pair heats (Dan Williamson and Phillip Wilson)
9.15pm: Swimming – men’s 400m IM heats (Lewis Clareburt)
9.30pm: Rowing – lightweight double scull women’s heats (Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox)
9.43pm: Swimming – men’s 100m backstroke heats (Kane Follows)
10pm: Swimming – women’s 200m freestyle heats (Erika Fairweather)
10.13pm: Sailing – women’s foil races 1-4 (Veerle ten Have)
10.30pm: Rowing – women’s four heats (Jackie Gowler, Davina Waddy, Phoebe Spoors and Kerri Williams)
10.50pm: Rowing – men’s four heats (Logan Ullrich, Matt Macdonald, Tom Murray and Oliver Maclean)
11.43pm: Sailing – men’s foil races 1-4 (Josh Armit)
Monday July 29
12.10am: Mountain bike cross country – women (Sammie Maxwell)
12.50pm: Gymnastics – women’s artistic individual all-around (Georgia-Rose Brown)
1.30am: Canoe slalom – women’s K1 semifinal (Luuka Jones)
1.35am: Sailing – 49er FX races 1-3 (Jo Aleh and Molly Meech)
1.45am: Sailing – 49er races 1-3 (Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie)
2am: Tennis – women’s doubles first round (Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun)
3am: Football – Football Ferns v Colombia, group game
3.30am: Hockey – Black Sticks men v Belgium, pool B game
3.45am: Canoe slalom – women’s K1 final (Luuka Jones) (if qualified)
4am: Rugby sevens – women’s pool match v China
5am: Surfing – women’s round 2 (Saffi Vette)
6.30am: Swimming – men’s 400m IM medley final (Lewis Clareburt) (if qualified)
6.45am: Swimming – women’s 100m butterfly final (Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand) (if qualified)
7.30am: Rugby sevens – women’s pool match v Canada
7.37am: Swimming – men’s 100m backstroke semifinal (Kane Follows) (if qualified)
8am: – women’s 200m freestyle final (Erika Fairweather) (if qualified)
9.48am: Surfing – men’s round 2 (Billy Stairmand)
The Herald will have live updates running throughout the entire Olympics, while you can listen to commentary on Gold Sport. You can catch all the action on Sky Sport. Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.
